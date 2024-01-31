January 30th update instructions

1.Added "Animation mode" gameplay, come and make them move!

2.Added "Download" feature, you can now download using the download icon next to the artwork.

3.Introduced "Auto Save Image" feature, which can be enabled in the "Settings". When enabled, it will automatically save the artwork locally upon submission.

4.Added "Auto Refresh" feature for "Real-time Quiz".

5.Add 5 word card packs

6.Fixed the issue of loading exceptions for more than 20 items in the list.

7.Fixed the problem of "Workshop" creation failure.

8.Optimized brush size, allowing adjustment to smaller or larger sizes.

9.Optimized the toolbar, allowing individual customization of the size for each tool.

10.Enhanced the painting experience in "Real-time Mode" by reducing the range of bullet screen appearance.

11.Improved dynamic effect of the progress bar.

12.Optimized the layout of "Bulletin".

13.Optimized the layout of "Story mode".

14.Optimized the layout of "Drawing master".

15.Optimized the layout of "Moments".

16.Optimized the guessing interface.

17.Optimized the creation interface.

18.Optimized the performance when unable to connect to the server during login, added manual server switching.