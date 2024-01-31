MAJOR SEFT UPDATE! TV WOMAN! NEW SKIBIDIES! NEW MAP!

( One developer - had to rewrite everything, there may be problems - all will be fixed )
TV Woman is already ready to fight the new Skibidi on the new map!
- you can play as the new TV Woman character
- new types of Skibidi have been added
- difficulty level selection
- rewritten networking
- improved optimization
- improved graphics
- updated interface
- improved toilet AI
SKIBIDI ARENA - already preparing for the next update.
Even more new Skibidi, new maps, new abilities!
Changed files in this update