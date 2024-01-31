MAJOR SEFT UPDATE! TV WOMAN! NEW SKIBIDIES! NEW MAP!

Share · View all patches · Build 13321373 · Last edited 31 January 2024 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy

( One developer - had to rewrite everything, there may be problems - all will be fixed )

TV Woman is already ready to fight the new Skibidi on the new map!

you can play as the new TV Woman character

new types of Skibidi have been added

difficulty level selection

rewritten networking

improved optimization

improved graphics

updated interface

improved toilet AI

SKIBIDI ARENA - already preparing for the next update.

Even more new Skibidi, new maps, new abilities!