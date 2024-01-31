 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SKIBIDI: ESCAPE FROM TOILETS! update for 31 January 2024

MAJOR SEFT UPDATE! TV WOMAN! NEW SKIBIDIES! NEW MAP!

Share · View all patches · Build 13321373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

( One developer - had to rewrite everything, there may be problems - all will be fixed )

TV Woman is already ready to fight the new Skibidi on the new map!

  • you can play as the new TV Woman character
  • new types of Skibidi have been added
  • difficulty level selection
  • rewritten networking
  • improved optimization
  • improved graphics
  • updated interface
  • improved toilet AI

SKIBIDI ARENA - already preparing for the next update.
Even more new Skibidi, new maps, new abilities!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2497561 Depot 2497561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link