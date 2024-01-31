V2.3
The protagonist style has been changed, and by default, the protagonist can mine, but it was only used in the early stages
The monster strength has been appropriately increased. Previously, each level of monsters only increased by 1, which is the same as not increasing
Restored the previous calculation of the number of mining forces collected.
Equipment recasting material reduction
Added backpack direct jump refiner
Separate equipment for miscellaneous workers chopping trees and mining
The entry for chopping trees and mining is only generated on the axe and does not require monster hunting
