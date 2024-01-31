 Skip to content

宗门与妖兽 update for 31 January 2024

v2.3

31 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V2.3

  1. The protagonist style has been changed, and by default, the protagonist can mine, but it was only used in the early stages

  2. The monster strength has been appropriately increased. Previously, each level of monsters only increased by 1, which is the same as not increasing

  3. Restored the previous calculation of the number of mining forces collected.

  4. Equipment recasting material reduction

  5. Added backpack direct jump refiner

  6. Separate equipment for miscellaneous workers chopping trees and mining

  7. The entry for chopping trees and mining is only generated on the axe and does not require monster hunting

