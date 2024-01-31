V2.3

The protagonist style has been changed, and by default, the protagonist can mine, but it was only used in the early stages

The monster strength has been appropriately increased. Previously, each level of monsters only increased by 1, which is the same as not increasing

Restored the previous calculation of the number of mining forces collected.

Equipment recasting material reduction

Added backpack direct jump refiner

Separate equipment for miscellaneous workers chopping trees and mining