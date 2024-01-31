Update v1.7.0

I have updated to v1.7.0.

The game progress can now be saved. By choosing "Save and return to title" from the pause menu, a button labeled "Revert" will appear on the title menu. Choosing this allows you to continue the game from where you left off.

Removed the protagonist's monologue in the prologue and replaced it with a display of tasks. The modification aims to prevent the monologue from interfering with the player's immersion in the game.

Anomalies' Names

- Rename from "Cue" to "Cue-chan." ("Chan" is a Japanese suffix indicating affection in nicknames)

- Capitalization adjustments for English representation.

Removed the flashlight next to the TV in the epilogue wake-up event.

Environment

- Changed the default state of the TV to off.

- Improved the handle of the refrigerator.

- Added a ventilation fan in the kitchen.

- Corrected the shape of the bath bucket.