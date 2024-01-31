 Skip to content

False Dream | 偽夢 update for 31 January 2024

Update v1.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13321294

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have updated to v1.7.0.

  • The game progress can now be saved. By choosing "Save and return to title" from the pause menu, a button labeled "Revert" will appear on the title menu. Choosing this allows you to continue the game from where you left off.

  • Removed the protagonist's monologue in the prologue and replaced it with a display of tasks. The modification aims to prevent the monologue from interfering with the player's immersion in the game.

  • Anomalies' Names
    　- Rename from "Cue" to "Cue-chan." ("Chan" is a Japanese suffix indicating affection in nicknames)
    　- Capitalization adjustments for English representation.

  • Removed the flashlight next to the TV in the epilogue wake-up event.

  • Environment
    　- Changed the default state of the TV to off.
    　- Improved the handle of the refrigerator.
    　- Added a ventilation fan in the kitchen.
    　- Corrected the shape of the bath bucket.

  • Anomalies (Warning: Spoilers)
    　- Handprint
    　　- Enhanced presentation (voice).
    　　- Improved materials.
    　　- Opens the door upon completion.
    　- Improved the quality of the effect to show/hide handprints on the floor and ceiling.
    　- Adjusted the conspicuousness of the anomaly in the closet by modifying the bending degree.
    　- After capturing the boy, fixed it to leave the capturable spot even after the boy disappears.
    　- Added falling sound for the spider-bath-chair.
    　- Fixed the polygon of the water surface on the washbasin that was protruding.

