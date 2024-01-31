Update v1.7.0

I have updated to v1.7.0.
-
The game progress can now be saved. By choosing "Save and return to title" from the pause menu, a button labeled "Revert" will appear on the title menu. Choosing this allows you to continue the game from where you left off.
-
Removed the protagonist's monologue in the prologue and replaced it with a display of tasks. The modification aims to prevent the monologue from interfering with the player's immersion in the game.
-
Anomalies' Names
- Rename from "Cue" to "Cue-chan." ("Chan" is a Japanese suffix indicating affection in nicknames)
- Capitalization adjustments for English representation.
-
Removed the flashlight next to the TV in the epilogue wake-up event.
-
Environment
- Changed the default state of the TV to off.
- Improved the handle of the refrigerator.
- Added a ventilation fan in the kitchen.
- Corrected the shape of the bath bucket.
-
Anomalies (Warning: Spoilers)
- Handprint
- Enhanced presentation (voice).
- Improved materials.
- Opens the door upon completion.
- Improved the quality of the effect to show/hide handprints on the floor and ceiling.
- Adjusted the conspicuousness of the anomaly in the closet by modifying the bending degree.
- After capturing the boy, fixed it to leave the capturable spot even after the boy disappears.
- Added falling sound for the spider-bath-chair.
- Fixed the polygon of the water surface on the washbasin that was protruding.
Changed files in this update