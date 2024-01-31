 Skip to content

Hexarchy update for 31 January 2024

February Update - v1.1.875

Build 13321272

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multiplayer games require all players to be on the same game version

Misc
  • Added Battlefields to hexes where a unit dies. These produce 1 culture per dead unit for the owner of the hex
  • Added Very Long custom game length - 200 points and 50 turns
  • Killing an enemy unit now gives 1 happiness to your nearest city
  • Base multiplayer turn timer increased 10 seconds
  • Turn timer visible countdown changed from 30 seconds to 45 seconds
  • Changed Long game length max turns to 40
  • Changed Normal game length max turns to 25
  • Can no longer redraw your hand while you have cards stored for next turn
  • Can view the cards in your deck (unordered) by mousing over the Draw Card button
  • Added a custom game setting for coastal player starts only
  • Added menu option for enabling or disabling automated camera panning to Wonders built by other players
  • Most floating text size decreased
  • Added single-player Skirmish setting to use the multiplayer unit movement rules
  • Yield and Citizen hover popup delayed slightly more to prevent accidental Citizen pick ups
  • Adjusted civ assignment so that your preferred civ should never be taken by a player that did not select that civ
  • Parthenon deck inspection view now shows cost that includes adjustments such as increased hammer cost from Wonders already built
  • Multiplayer network data usage reduced
  • Minor map generation performance improvements
  • Random number generation status for market, shuffle, and harbor is saved and restored for save games
  • Changed free citizen movement highlight glow to be more conspicuous and consistent with other glow effects
  • Ability icons on map now always display in the same order
  • Conquistador can now fire 3 times in a single turn instead of 2
  • Wheat now gets the resource diversity bonus like other food resources
  • Some adjustments and fixes to the tutorial campaign
  • In-game bug report submissions will now retry if the initial send attempt fails
  • Bots no longer build cities on Holy Sites
  • Bot builds slightly fewer siege weapons
Balance
  • Winery gold yield for hex increased from 1 to 3
  • Cultivate now also adds 1 gold production to Farm and Winery
  • Persia's Satrap ability now also claims an extra random unclaimed hex next to the target hex
  • Himeji Castle now produces 4 hammers and 3 culture
  • Himeji Castle causes the extra military unit drawn to cost 20% of its strength in gold
  • Conscription unit gold cost reduced to 20% of unit strength
  • Spearman now does 400% damage when defending against mounted units
  • Cossack flank attack damage slightly reduced and splash damage limited to 2 units
  • Great Wall now adds 1/3 of unit's total movement cost instead of a flat 1 movement. This makes it more effective against mounted units, Scouts, and Settlers
Fixes
  • Fixed a crash that occur sometime after building Parthenon
  • Fixed an issue where floating text over a unit would continue to move to the side if the unit model was hidden
  • Fixed issue where players could build a Barracks near enemy cities instead of just friendly cities
  • Fixed an issue where the default Citizen on the city hex could be destroyed with abilities like Ritual and Conscription
  • Fixed issues where players could pick up resource tokens while playing a card and could pick up a card while holding resource tokens
  • Forage used on water tiles by England now correctly receives the gold bonus if used in England's territory
  • Fixed issue where building lumbermill would not refresh terrain yield on resource overlay
  • Fixed an issue where attack orders that result in no targets still reward promotion slots
  • Fixed an issue where multiplayer games would reduce custom game map sizes with less than 5 players. This could cause map generation failures
  • Fixed an issue where Mac clients could not join friends from their Steam friends list while the game was not loaded
  • Fixed an issue where Rome's Infrastructure ability could target a card it already targeted this turn
  • Fixed an issue where Battlefields would block improvements from being built on that hex
  • Fixed an issue where Forced March was incorrectly causing units to ignore zone of control
  • Fixed Garrison card text to correctly include fact that it also gives a defense bonus in cities
  • Fixed an issue where you could apply Garrison to the same unit twice
  • Fixed issue where resistance to culture steal value would show on culture overlay for a hex player used to own but no longer does
  • Fixed localized Pyramids card description text

