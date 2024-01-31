February Update - v1.1.875

Multiplayer games require all players to be on the same game version
Misc
- Added Battlefields to hexes where a unit dies. These produce 1 culture per dead unit for the owner of the hex
- Added Very Long custom game length - 200 points and 50 turns
- Killing an enemy unit now gives 1 happiness to your nearest city
- Base multiplayer turn timer increased 10 seconds
- Turn timer visible countdown changed from 30 seconds to 45 seconds
- Changed Long game length max turns to 40
- Changed Normal game length max turns to 25
- Can no longer redraw your hand while you have cards stored for next turn
- Can view the cards in your deck (unordered) by mousing over the Draw Card button
- Added a custom game setting for coastal player starts only
- Added menu option for enabling or disabling automated camera panning to Wonders built by other players
- Most floating text size decreased
- Added single-player Skirmish setting to use the multiplayer unit movement rules
- Yield and Citizen hover popup delayed slightly more to prevent accidental Citizen pick ups
- Adjusted civ assignment so that your preferred civ should never be taken by a player that did not select that civ
- Parthenon deck inspection view now shows cost that includes adjustments such as increased hammer cost from Wonders already built
- Multiplayer network data usage reduced
- Minor map generation performance improvements
- Random number generation status for market, shuffle, and harbor is saved and restored for save games
- Changed free citizen movement highlight glow to be more conspicuous and consistent with other glow effects
- Ability icons on map now always display in the same order
- Conquistador can now fire 3 times in a single turn instead of 2
- Wheat now gets the resource diversity bonus like other food resources
- Some adjustments and fixes to the tutorial campaign
- In-game bug report submissions will now retry if the initial send attempt fails
- Bots no longer build cities on Holy Sites
- Bot builds slightly fewer siege weapons
Balance
- Winery gold yield for hex increased from 1 to 3
- Cultivate now also adds 1 gold production to Farm and Winery
- Persia's Satrap ability now also claims an extra random unclaimed hex next to the target hex
- Himeji Castle now produces 4 hammers and 3 culture
- Himeji Castle causes the extra military unit drawn to cost 20% of its strength in gold
- Conscription unit gold cost reduced to 20% of unit strength
- Spearman now does 400% damage when defending against mounted units
- Cossack flank attack damage slightly reduced and splash damage limited to 2 units
- Great Wall now adds 1/3 of unit's total movement cost instead of a flat 1 movement. This makes it more effective against mounted units, Scouts, and Settlers
Fixes
- Fixed a crash that occur sometime after building Parthenon
- Fixed an issue where floating text over a unit would continue to move to the side if the unit model was hidden
- Fixed issue where players could build a Barracks near enemy cities instead of just friendly cities
- Fixed an issue where the default Citizen on the city hex could be destroyed with abilities like Ritual and Conscription
- Fixed issues where players could pick up resource tokens while playing a card and could pick up a card while holding resource tokens
- Forage used on water tiles by England now correctly receives the gold bonus if used in England's territory
- Fixed issue where building lumbermill would not refresh terrain yield on resource overlay
- Fixed an issue where attack orders that result in no targets still reward promotion slots
- Fixed an issue where multiplayer games would reduce custom game map sizes with less than 5 players. This could cause map generation failures
- Fixed an issue where Mac clients could not join friends from their Steam friends list while the game was not loaded
- Fixed an issue where Rome's Infrastructure ability could target a card it already targeted this turn
- Fixed an issue where Battlefields would block improvements from being built on that hex
- Fixed an issue where Forced March was incorrectly causing units to ignore zone of control
- Fixed Garrison card text to correctly include fact that it also gives a defense bonus in cities
- Fixed an issue where you could apply Garrison to the same unit twice
- Fixed issue where resistance to culture steal value would show on culture overlay for a hex player used to own but no longer does
- Fixed localized Pyramids card description text
