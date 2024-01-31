Soul Device 1.4.0 + Controller(Gamepad) Support Patch

v1.4.0 Patch Notes
Controller(Gamepad) Support
Improved player controls
Changes to player base stats and launch vehicle stats
Fixed an issue where jumping was possible when maneuvering was disabled
Fixed a bug with certain map layers
Fixed a bug where certain bosses could not be attacked with some weapons
