 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SoulDevice update for 31 January 2024

Soul Device 1.4.0 + Controller(Gamepad) Support Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13321258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.4.0 Patch Notes
Controller(Gamepad) Support
Improved player controls
Changes to player base stats and launch vehicle stats
Fixed an issue where jumping was possible when maneuvering was disabled
Fixed a bug with certain map layers
Fixed a bug where certain bosses could not be attacked with some weapons

Changed files in this update

Depot 1366261 Depot 1366261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link