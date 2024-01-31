 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kill The Crows update for 31 January 2024

Patch Notes for v1.4.2 - hotfix #5

Share · View all patches · Build 13321228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Howdy, gunslingers!

v1.4.2 is now available on Steam.
Here's patch note.

**

v1.4.2

**

Patch Notes

  • Fixed frequently crashing on the first boss fight.

Thank you.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2441270

Changed files in this update

Depot 2441271 Depot 2441271
  • Loading history…
Depot 2441272 Depot 2441272
  • Loading history…
Depot 2441273 Depot 2441273
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link