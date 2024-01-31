Patch Notes for v1.4.2 - hotfix #5

Howdy, gunslingers!
v1.4.2 is now available on Steam.
Here's patch note.
**
v1.4.2
**
Patch Notes
- Fixed frequently crashing on the first boss fight.
Thank you.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Howdy, gunslingers!
v1.4.2 is now available on Steam.
Here's patch note.
**
**
Thank you.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update