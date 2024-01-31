 Skip to content

No One Survived update for 31 January 2024

0.0.7.0 Update Description

Share · View all patches · Build 13321166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New:

  • One click picking and searching for items in the cabinet

  • Automatic restart and update mechanism for newly added servers

  • New startup icon

  • New voice system added (default press Y to speak)

  • Extended cement staircase

  • The virus infection will slowly recover over time

  • New item drag sound effect, different materials of items have different drag sound effects

  • Translation file update

  • Add Chinese merchants

  • A New Ancient Chinese Bow

  • Dragon Year Skin G18 Pistol

  • Add dumpling food

  • Add Spring Festival lanterns

  • Add searchlights

  • Add wind turbines

  • Add night vision device (press T to turn on)

  • Add scent bait (which can attract zombies)

  • Increase armor piercing, explosion, odor, combustion, lighting arrows

Optimization:

  • Optimize player ID to follow camera

  • Optimized the physical performance of zombies at the time of death for greater impact

  • Optimized the smoothness of dedicated servers and addressed the issue of loading lag

  • Reduce the health of NPC management center and territory table

  • Optimize the UI display of materials for creating items on the workbench

  • Added materials required for skin weapon exchange

Bug fix:

  • Repair the inability to dismantle the system building during the construction of a building that is stuck

  • Fix that repeatedly dragging items on the workbench under high latency can cause the game to freeze

  • Fix gender errors in sheep when placed in animal husbandry

  • Fix errors on the map

  • Repairing bandit camp supplies without refreshing

  • Fix that tree data will not be saved when saving the archive for the first time

