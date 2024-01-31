0.0.7.0 Update Description

New:
One click picking and searching for items in the cabinet
Automatic restart and update mechanism for newly added servers
New startup icon
New voice system added (default press Y to speak)
Extended cement staircase
The virus infection will slowly recover over time
New item drag sound effect, different materials of items have different drag sound effects
Translation file update
Add Chinese merchants
A New Ancient Chinese Bow
Dragon Year Skin G18 Pistol
Add dumpling food
Add Spring Festival lanterns
Add searchlights
Add wind turbines
Add night vision device (press T to turn on)
Add scent bait (which can attract zombies)
Increase armor piercing, explosion, odor, combustion, lighting arrows
Optimization:
Optimize player ID to follow camera
Optimized the physical performance of zombies at the time of death for greater impact
Optimized the smoothness of dedicated servers and addressed the issue of loading lag
Reduce the health of NPC management center and territory table
Optimize the UI display of materials for creating items on the workbench
Added materials required for skin weapon exchange
Bug fix:
Repair the inability to dismantle the system building during the construction of a building that is stuck
Fix that repeatedly dragging items on the workbench under high latency can cause the game to freeze
Fix gender errors in sheep when placed in animal husbandry
Fix errors on the map
Repairing bandit camp supplies without refreshing
Fix that tree data will not be saved when saving the archive for the first time
