0.0.7.0 Update Description

New item drag sound effect, different materials of items have different drag sound effects

The virus infection will slowly recover over time

One click picking and searching for items in the cabinet

Optimize the UI display of materials for creating items on the workbench

Reduce the health of NPC management center and territory table

Optimized the smoothness of dedicated servers and addressed the issue of loading lag

Optimized the physical performance of zombies at the time of death for greater impact

Repair the inability to dismantle the system building during the construction of a building that is stuck

Fix that repeatedly dragging items on the workbench under high latency can cause the game to freeze

Fix gender errors in sheep when placed in animal husbandry

Fix errors on the map

Repairing bandit camp supplies without refreshing