Kagami: An Odyssey in Japanese Language Learning update for 31 January 2024

First Bug fix and Small Sound FX update

Build 13321106 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed a bug where dialogue loops with child NPC after defeating the first boss (thank you person who submitted the bug report feedback! We're truly sorry about the timing of that one! :( )

  • Added Audio SFX to some objects in the world.

