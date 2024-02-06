 Skip to content

Magic Research update for 6 February 2024

New release: v1.15.0 - Minor changes and bug fixes

A new version of Magic Research, v.1.15.0, is now released on Steam! This new version has mostly smaller UI changes and bug fixes; no new content.

Full release notes

New features and changes:

  • Research menu now shows exp and time needed for next level for each school, as well as their next unlock
  • Hide events menu by default on all surfaces less than 1300px wide
  • Enchant Lumber Yards will no longer get cast from apprentices if Smarter Apprentices are enabled and the Wood storage is full
  • Accessibility: Category headers now instead read as "(category name), Collapsed - Press to Expand" instead of "Expand (category name)"
  • Accessibility: Add shortcut Control + Shift + M to announce current Mana and Mana income
  • Accessibility: The shortcuts to change the currently open screen can now also be pressed with Control + Shift already pressed

Bug fixes:

  • Pressing and holding "Use Time Pieces (Warp)" will no longer consume all Time Pieces
  • Mitigate crashes when running game at very high speeds, especially on mobile
  • Fix bug where enemies who are stunned for a very long time may cause future encountered enemies not to do anything
  • Fix bug where some combat items were usable outside of combat
  • Other smaller bug and typo fixes

