New release: v1.15.0 - Minor changes and bug fixes

A new version of Magic Research, v.1.15.0, is now released on Steam! This new version has mostly smaller UI changes and bug fixes; no new content.
Full release notes
New features and changes:
- Research menu now shows exp and time needed for next level for each school, as well as their next unlock
- Hide events menu by default on all surfaces less than 1300px wide
- Enchant Lumber Yards will no longer get cast from apprentices if Smarter Apprentices are enabled and the Wood storage is full
- Accessibility: Category headers now instead read as "(category name), Collapsed - Press to Expand" instead of "Expand (category name)"
- Accessibility: Add shortcut Control + Shift + M to announce current Mana and Mana income
- Accessibility: The shortcuts to change the currently open screen can now also be pressed with Control + Shift already pressed
Bug fixes:
- Pressing and holding "Use Time Pieces (Warp)" will no longer consume all Time Pieces
- Mitigate crashes when running game at very high speeds, especially on mobile
- Fix bug where enemies who are stunned for a very long time may cause future encountered enemies not to do anything
- Fix bug where some combat items were usable outside of combat
- Other smaller bug and typo fixes
Changed files in this update