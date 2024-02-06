New release: v1.15.0 - Minor changes and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13321051 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 00:09:20 UTC by Wendy

A new version of Magic Research, v.1.15.0, is now released on Steam! This new version has mostly smaller UI changes and bug fixes; no new content.

Full release notes

New features and changes:

Research menu now shows exp and time needed for next level for each school, as well as their next unlock

Hide events menu by default on all surfaces less than 1300px wide

Enchant Lumber Yards will no longer get cast from apprentices if Smarter Apprentices are enabled and the Wood storage is full

Accessibility: Category headers now instead read as "(category name), Collapsed - Press to Expand" instead of "Expand (category name)"

Accessibility: Add shortcut Control + Shift + M to announce current Mana and Mana income

Accessibility: The shortcuts to change the currently open screen can now also be pressed with Control + Shift already pressed

Bug fixes: