v0.85.89 Entomophobia Update

Hello fellas,
In this update, I added Augments, there are currently only 16 of them split across 4 rarities. Current probabilities are 60% common, 25% rare, 10% epic, 5% legendary. These are stackable passive upgrades, separate from the main Upgrade Cards. I also did some polishing of the menu, anyways have fun! :D
These are the current Augments.
Blue is common, Pink/purple is Rare, Yellow is Epic, and Red is Legendary.
more update details below:
- Upgrade Cost pops up in the menu UI, rather than above mouse position.
- Added some visual menu polish.
- Added Augments: A secondary type of upgrade currently given at every level up(may change), augments are stackable passives.
- Removed "(Clone)" out of the gun name in the Damage report.
- Fixed Glue Launcher Damage.
- Added a Hit Flash to enemies.
- Fixed & made Hit Particles larger.
- Added particles on death.
- Changed Hamburger Spawn rate.
- Linked up a few bug walk animations.
Changed files in this update