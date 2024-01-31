 Skip to content

Entomophobia update for 31 January 2024

v0.85.89 Entomophobia Update

Hello fellas,

In this update, I added Augments, there are currently only 16 of them split across 4 rarities. Current probabilities are 60% common, 25% rare, 10% epic, 5% legendary. These are stackable passive upgrades, separate from the main Upgrade Cards. I also did some polishing of the menu, anyways have fun! :D

These are the current Augments.
Blue is common, Pink/purple is Rare, Yellow is Epic, and Red is Legendary.

more update details below:

  • Upgrade Cost pops up in the menu UI, rather than above mouse position.
  • Added some visual menu polish.
  • Added Augments: A secondary type of upgrade currently given at every level up(may change), augments are stackable passives.
  • Removed "(Clone)" out of the gun name in the Damage report.
  • Fixed Glue Launcher Damage.
  • Added a Hit Flash to enemies.
  • Fixed & made Hit Particles larger.
  • Added particles on death.
  • Changed Hamburger Spawn rate.
  • Linked up a few bug walk animations.

Enjoy!

