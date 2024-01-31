v0.85.89 Entomophobia Update

Hello fellas,

In this update, I added Augments, there are currently only 16 of them split across 4 rarities. Current probabilities are 60% common, 25% rare, 10% epic, 5% legendary. These are stackable passive upgrades, separate from the main Upgrade Cards. I also did some polishing of the menu, anyways have fun! :D

These are the current Augments.

Blue is common, Pink/purple is Rare, Yellow is Epic, and Red is Legendary.



more update details below:

Upgrade Cost pops up in the menu UI, rather than above mouse position.

Added some visual menu polish.

Added Augments: A secondary type of upgrade currently given at every level up(may change), augments are stackable passives.

Removed "(Clone)" out of the gun name in the Damage report.

Fixed Glue Launcher Damage.

Added a Hit Flash to enemies.

Fixed & made Hit Particles larger.

Added particles on death.

Changed Hamburger Spawn rate.

Linked up a few bug walk animations.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/

Enjoy!