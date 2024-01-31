Content Update (V0.96)

- The Paladin's and Trapper's alt attacks no longer damage walls.
- The MP cost of the Gnome's alt attack has been increased to 15.
- Improved some of the older maps.
- Added 10 new bonus maps.
- Added a new "Enemies Defeated" leaderboard.
- Various other minor tweaks/bug fixes.
