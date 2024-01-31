 Skip to content

Pixel Descent update for 31 January 2024

Content Update (V0.96)

Build 13321006

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Paladin's and Trapper's alt attacks no longer damage walls.
  • The MP cost of the Gnome's alt attack has been increased to 15.
  • Improved some of the older maps.
  • Added 10 new bonus maps.
  • Added a new "Enemies Defeated" leaderboard.
  • Various other minor tweaks/bug fixes.

