- Multiplayer revamp: countries are now grouped into predefined coalitions and work together for victory. Their diplomatic relationship is locked at maximum value and actions such as attacking each other are disabled. In addition, the progress of each individual country is aggregated and if it reaches the winning condition, the whole coalition will win the game.
- Coalitions can also be optionally created in custom mode.
- Territorial claims are now visible and can be edited in custom mode.
- Claimed territory can be handed over to a former sovereign country. If already defeated, the country will be restored as a puppet state.
- Political freedom now has an effect on the exchange rate.
- Country data updated to 2024.
- Multiple gameplay balance tweaks and bug fixes.
Dummynation update for 31 January 2024
Coalitions and claims
Patchnotes via Steam Community
