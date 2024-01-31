 Skip to content

拼图之旅 update for 31 January 2024

New Content Added

Share · View all patches · Build 13320644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the record of completed levels was reset following the last update (we deeply apologize for this inconvenience),
Added a new set of images.
New feature: stars earned from completed levels can now unlock remaining levels.

