Fixed a bug where the record of completed levels was reset following the last update (we deeply apologize for this inconvenience),
Added a new set of images.
New feature: stars earned from completed levels can now unlock remaining levels.
拼图之旅 update for 31 January 2024
New Content Added
Fixed a bug where the record of completed levels was reset following the last update (we deeply apologize for this inconvenience),
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update