Chains of Acquisition update for 31 January 2024

Update 0.4.8

Fixed an issue allowing players to send negative money to other players
Pressing ESC will no longer bring up the ingame menu if there is a window open
Removed some old logic that was causing lag when hitting ESC or closing a window
Fixed nodes not updating their ownership if they were loaded before the company owning them in saved games
Fixed the map collision box not being resized properly in saved games
Fixed nodes recording investments on their books as revenue, thus overly inflating their share prices

