Update 0.4.8

Fixed an issue allowing players to send negative money to other players

Pressing ESC will no longer bring up the ingame menu if there is a window open

Removed some old logic that was causing lag when hitting ESC or closing a window

Fixed nodes not updating their ownership if they were loaded before the company owning them in saved games

Fixed the map collision box not being resized properly in saved games

Fixed nodes recording investments on their books as revenue, thus overly inflating their share prices