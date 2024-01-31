 Skip to content

Railway Fugitive Playtest update for 31 January 2024

Updated content on January 31, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13320551

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix: Continuing the game, there is an issue with incorrect default weapons.
Correction: Adjust the number of pulses for each level.
Correction: Ejection now rebounds on trees and trains.
Correction: Level difficulty adjustment.

