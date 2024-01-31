Updated content on January 31, 2024
Bug fix: Continuing the game, there is an issue with incorrect default weapons.
Correction: Adjust the number of pulses for each level.
Correction: Ejection now rebounds on trees and trains.
Correction: Level difficulty adjustment.
Railway Fugitive Playtest update for 31 January 2024
Updated content on January 31, 2024
Updated content on January 31, 2024
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update