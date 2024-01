Share · View all patches · Build 13320512 · Last edited 31 January 2024 – 05:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you. This hotfix patch will update the save system and some bugs!

CHANGES

The next puzzle will be unlocked on completion of the current puzzle at START GAME

FIXES

Time Travel clue being pitch black instead of glowing

Thank you for your feedback!

From

Nimbus Games