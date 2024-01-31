Update e1.16

This update is primarily a much needed quality of life improvement in many areas of the game.
These new changes should improve some of the pain points players have been experiencing.
Quad Bike handling has been improved and is less prone to flipping
Recently used vehicles will now have a waypoint for easy tracking
The favorites bar is now horizontal across the bottom for better usability
Plus many more smaller improvemets!
Improvements:
- Decreased stamina cost of rolling
- Added invulnerability when rolling
- Removed snow from main menu
- Removed snow from FOB
- Removed Christmas decoration from FOB
- Quad Bikes are less prone to killing you in multiplayer
- Quad Bike handling has been improved (better steering and less flipping)
- Added waypoint for last used vehicle
- Improved tire skid effects on dirt
- Vehicle skid smoke no longer glows at night
- Monsters will flee if the player dodges the attacks multiple times in a row
- Weapons no longer get put away when using items from the favorites menu
- Favorites bar is now horizontal and at the bottom of the screen
- The shortcuts 1,2,3,4,5 on pc now close the favorites bar
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed some screen effects that were being washed out
- Fixed issue where the game would crash upon loading the FOB or Cases
Changed files in this update