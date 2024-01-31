Update e1.16

This update is primarily a much needed quality of life improvement in many areas of the game.

These new changes should improve some of the pain points players have been experiencing.

Quad Bike handling has been improved and is less prone to flipping

Recently used vehicles will now have a waypoint for easy tracking

The favorites bar is now horizontal across the bottom for better usability

Plus many more smaller improvemets!

Improvements:

Decreased stamina cost of rolling

Added invulnerability when rolling

Removed snow from main menu

Removed snow from FOB

Removed Christmas decoration from FOB

Quad Bikes are less prone to killing you in multiplayer

Quad Bike handling has been improved (better steering and less flipping)

Added waypoint for last used vehicle

Improved tire skid effects on dirt

Vehicle skid smoke no longer glows at night

Monsters will flee if the player dodges the attacks multiple times in a row

Weapons no longer get put away when using items from the favorites menu

Favorites bar is now horizontal and at the bottom of the screen

The shortcuts 1,2,3,4,5 on pc now close the favorites bar

Bug Fixes: