Movie Cinema Simulator v3.0 is Now Live!

- Main Quest continues to Chapter 3: Part 3!
- New Side Quest to unlock the Cleaning Robot!
- New Feature: Café! Serve Coffee, Croissant, and more to hungry customers! Access this feature after completing Main Quest: Chapter 3!
- New Lootbox: Café!
- The Maximum Level is now 55!
- Something's happening in "Indoapril"?!
- Bug fixes
- Main Quest berlanjut ke Chapter 3: Part 3!
- Side Quest baru untuk mendapatkan Robot Pembersih!
- Fitur baru: Kafe! Sajikan Kopi, Croissant, dan banyak lagi kepada pelanggan lapar! Dapatkan fitur ini setelah menyelesaikan Main Quest: Chapter 3!
- Lootbox baru: Kafe!
- Level Maksimum menjadi 55!
- Ada keributan di dalam "Indoapril"?!
- Fix bug
