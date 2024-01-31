 Skip to content

Movie Cinema Simulator update for 31 January 2024

Movie Cinema Simulator v3.0 is Now Live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Main Quest continues to Chapter 3: Part 3!
  • New Side Quest to unlock the Cleaning Robot!
  • New Feature: Café! Serve Coffee, Croissant, and more to hungry customers! Access this feature after completing Main Quest: Chapter 3!
  • New Lootbox: Café!
  • The Maximum Level is now 55!
  • Something's happening in "Indoapril"?!
  • Bug fixes

==============================================================

  • Main Quest berlanjut ke Chapter 3: Part 3!
  • Side Quest baru untuk mendapatkan Robot Pembersih!
  • Fitur baru: Kafe! Sajikan Kopi, Croissant, dan banyak lagi kepada pelanggan lapar! Dapatkan fitur ini setelah menyelesaikan Main Quest: Chapter 3!
  • Lootbox baru: Kafe!
  • Level Maksimum menjadi 55!
  • Ada keributan di dalam "Indoapril"?!
  • Fix bug

