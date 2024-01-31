1.31- 【 Small Patch Collection Update 】

- Adjusted the healing skill movements of Hecate, and enhanced the skill effects and movements of [Ritual Combo].
- Increased Hecate's official entry level.
- Fixed some typos.
- Optimized the dialogue reaction after some events.
