 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

虚构未来 update for 31 January 2024

1.31- 【 Small Patch Collection Update 】

Share · View all patches · Build 13320312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjusted the healing skill movements of Hecate, and enhanced the skill effects and movements of [Ritual Combo].
  2. Increased Hecate's official entry level.
  3. Fixed some typos.
  4. Optimized the dialogue reaction after some events.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2729361 Depot 2729361
  • Loading history…
Depot 2729362 Depot 2729362
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link