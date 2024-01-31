Quick Patch!

fix: Custom Mode was able to select unavailable spawning difficulties causing enemies to fail spawning

fix: Mage Tooltip incorrectly highlight traits with the wrong colours

fix: Mages who fled from combat were going back in and running away again getting extremely unhappy!

fix: Autoassign fails when the data service wasn't available

fix: Crafting check if any rooms are making sub-recipes intermittently failing

fix: Current task assignment intermittently failing for the Essence Reaper

fix: Rejecting a candidate from the headhunting intermittently failing

fix: Promoting mages with the option to auto-increase their food/drink could fail to find the data service

fix: Candidates fleeing can fail to find the data service