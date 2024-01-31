 Skip to content

Artificer's Tower Playtest update for 31 January 2024

Quick Patch!

Build 13320217

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fix: Custom Mode was able to select unavailable spawning difficulties causing enemies to fail spawning
fix: Mage Tooltip incorrectly highlight traits with the wrong colours
fix: Mages who fled from combat were going back in and running away again getting extremely unhappy!
fix: Autoassign fails when the data service wasn't available
fix: Crafting check if any rooms are making sub-recipes intermittently failing
fix: Current task assignment intermittently failing for the Essence Reaper
fix: Rejecting a candidate from the headhunting intermittently failing
fix: Promoting mages with the option to auto-increase their food/drink could fail to find the data service
fix: Candidates fleeing can fail to find the data service

