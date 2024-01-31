v15.1.0 Changelog

-added new vehicle : Swat Van (10 seats)

-added new vehicle : Lawnmower

-added 9 different skins with buffs and debuffs to every gun.

-added new command : /setSkin "skin name" (sets the skin of the gun you are currently holding)

-added new Reality Crusher mode : "Phase" (press X to switch modes)

-buffed the "Launch" mode by 800% to do it's name some justice

-vehicles handle better and flat tires make a bigger impact

-redrew some Nextbots and changed sounds

-added a scope to the AUG

-fixed bugs

available skins:

-Heavy

-Monochrome

-Bloodlust

-Midnight

-Unicorn

-Sapphire

-Ruby

-Emerald

-Golden

about skins:

skins can only be obtained by using the command /setSkin for now. They also have a 33% chance of being applied to a weapon in PvP mode for added weapon variation. Skins can soon be purchased for PvP using LD.

(Soon) LD is earned using kills and streaks, and cannot be purchased using real money.