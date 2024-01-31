 Skip to content

Cryptis update for 31 January 2024

Cryptis - Update Notes January 30th

  • Fixed a few areas where the player could get out of bounds
  • Increased boss's health to make the fight more challenging
  • Slightly increased the player's jump height

