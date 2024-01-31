Large Update for Polish/Fixes

Player changes:

-Pressing block now queues up after attacks, improving the flow of combat.

-Mysana's siphon spell is now twice as fast.

-Most weapons now reach longer on attack.

-Every new game starts off with one life and mana potion.

-Player torch illumination adjusted with less glow making it more visible.

Enemy changes:

-New enemies in hard mode.

-Zombie warriors have red magic sword spells in normal mode, double swords in hard mode.

World changes:

-New ghost texture shaders.

-Swimming in the north plains, dive into the water now!

-Dahkil's assistant quest updated.

-Many stair collisions reworked that weren't working well with new player controller.

-Dialogue stays on screen if you remain close to NPC after talking to them.

-Window shader rework.

-Tutorial additions.

-Typos fixes, sound reworks, and other bug fixes.