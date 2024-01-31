Large Update for Polish/Fixes

Player changes:
-Pressing block now queues up after attacks, improving the flow of combat.
-Mysana's siphon spell is now twice as fast.
-Most weapons now reach longer on attack.
-Every new game starts off with one life and mana potion.
-Player torch illumination adjusted with less glow making it more visible.
Enemy changes:
-New enemies in hard mode.
-Zombie warriors have red magic sword spells in normal mode, double swords in hard mode.
World changes:
-New ghost texture shaders.
-Swimming in the north plains, dive into the water now!
-Dahkil's assistant quest updated.
-Many stair collisions reworked that weren't working well with new player controller.
-Dialogue stays on screen if you remain close to NPC after talking to them.
-Window shader rework.
-Tutorial additions.
-Typos fixes, sound reworks, and other bug fixes.
Changed files in this update