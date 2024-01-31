 Skip to content

异常情绪回收组 update for 31 January 2024

1.14版本更新

新增：
晴的解锁方式增加了提示

平衡：
印象割裂增加一层【恶印象】改为将【恶印象】层数增加25%
腐烂毒雾【50%法术攻击】改为【100%法术攻击】，增加一回合冷却

修复：
修复了成就“主管主管主管！”无法获取的bug

