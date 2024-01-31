 Skip to content

Love n Life: Lucky Teacher update for 31 January 2024

Coming out in a few hours!

Love n Life: Lucky Teacher update for 31 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community


️🎉So, what we've been waiting for is truly about to happen - the official launch of the game is just a few hours away on all stores. ️🎉

🔥Specifically, Love n Life: Lucky Teacher will be released at:

  • 12:30 am (Pacific)
  • 18:30 pm (GMT +8)

🙏Thank you all for being with us until now, and here are some highlights about the game that we want to bring to you in the upcoming release:

  • Girls' reactions after each of your dialogue choices
  • Character development based on your preferences
  • Understanding to give the right gift to each girl you like
  • Exciting scenes and chibi actions according to your preferences
  • Along with some other attractive features for an extremely smooth experience!!

💛An eagerly awaited freedom in the world of Love n Life: Lucky Teacher is waiting for you to explore. Let's set the appointment and count down together; just a few more hours to go!💛

Did you know ❓
Steam's algorithm prioritizes displaying games with a high number of Wishlists and Reviews. If you enjoy Lucky Teacher, please add it to your Wishlist now to help the game gain more visibility. Thank you all!

💥💥WISHLIST NOW💥💥

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2445340/Love_n_Life_Lucky_Teacher/

Join the vibrant Reborn Community on Discord, where you can connect with fellow players, share your thoughts, and be part of our growing community.

🔸 Discord: https://discord.com/invite/zHrRdQDYfn

🔹 Support us by clicking on the Follow button on REBORN PAGE and Wishlist our upcoming game or DLC in the following time.

💕

