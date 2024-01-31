Coming out in a few hours!

️🎉So, what we've been waiting for is truly about to happen - the official launch of the game is just a few hours away on all stores. ️🎉
🔥Specifically, Love n Life: Lucky Teacher will be released at:
- 12:30 am (Pacific)
- 18:30 pm (GMT +8)
🙏Thank you all for being with us until now, and here are some highlights about the game that we want to bring to you in the upcoming release:
- Girls' reactions after each of your dialogue choices
- Character development based on your preferences
- Understanding to give the right gift to each girl you like
- Exciting scenes and chibi actions according to your preferences
- Along with some other attractive features for an extremely smooth experience!!
💛An eagerly awaited freedom in the world of Love n Life: Lucky Teacher is waiting for you to explore. Let's set the appointment and count down together; just a few more hours to go!💛
Did you know ❓
