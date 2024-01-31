 Skip to content

拼图之旅 update for 31 January 2024

New Content Added

Share · View all patches · Build 13319823 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added two new groups of puzzle images,
introduced a feature to return to the homepage from the last visited position,
and added support for 2.5K resolution.

