Fixed a bug that may have prevented achievements from being unlocked correctly.
Sorry for the mistake, similar to the previous one.
３つの無窮動 -Trois Mouvements perpétuels- update for 31 January 2024
Achievement bug fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
