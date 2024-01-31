 Skip to content

３つの無窮動 -Trois Mouvements perpétuels- update for 31 January 2024

Achievement bug fixed

Build 13319786 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed a bug that may have prevented achievements from being unlocked correctly.
Sorry for the mistake, similar to the previous one.

