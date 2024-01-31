-- Fixed Getting stuck at the Concoctanation Station Event.
-- Fixed instances of game crashing on startup.
Hadean Tactics update for 31 January 2024
Patch 1.1.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update