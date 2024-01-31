Maritime trade, Jiangnan water town, version 0.7 has now been updated!

Greetings, City Builders!

With only a week left before the New Year, I am thrilled to announce a major update for "Thriving City: Song" - the "Great Voyage" content is officially implemented! We are grateful for your feedback during the testing period, which has been incredibly helpful!

The eagerly anticipated maritime trade, "Jiangnan Water Village" skin, a variety of collectibles and museums, new foreign NPCs, new building blocks, new wonder-like buildings, new... and so on, all have been completed and implemented! The detailed list of updated content can be found below~

For those who are still considering and haven't purchased the game yet, pay attention to the upcoming New Year, as we will be launching a historic low discount of 20% during the New Year period!

As mentioned in previous announcements, in order to implement the features of the new content and to optimize the experience, the 0.7 version of this major update is not compatible with past saves. We recommend that you start a new save to experience the latest content of the game.

We apologize for the technical limitations that prevent us from making past save files compatible with the new content. We will try to avoid this issue in future development.

For past save files, you can enter the "version-0.5.3" branch to continue the game.

Here's a tip for accessing the branch: In the Steam client, go to the game "Library", right-click "Thriving City: Song Dynasty", click "Properties", click "Beta", and select "version-0.5.3" in the "Participate in testing". After the update, you can continue to experience the 0.5.3 save!

Thank you again for your ongoing support and feedback. Our next step is to develop content for the creative workshop. If you have any suggestions, please leave a comment in the announcement~ Thank you!

New Features in Version 0.7.0R:

1 Weak network connection

2 New rules for foreigners + semi-autonomous districts + collectibles

3 High-ranking officials spend on luxury goods + mansions + wonders

4 Merging the Southern Song Dynasty storyline

5 Completing the remaining development features in the Southern Song Dynasty storyline

6 Redoing building classification: adding a culture category, and separating culturally related buildings like temples

7 Adding seafaring income to the statistics

8 UI adjustment: need to inform players about the number of foreigners in the city

9 If the semi-autonomous districts are removed, foreigners will check for new empty districts

10 Added decorative plots for the arrival of foreigners

11 Verify if the buildings unlocked in the storyline are still usable

12 Added one more panel for case solving

13 No character panel appears after clicking on the refugees

14 Refugees not being allocated housing immediately upon becoming residents

15 Spring Festival effect in the nursing home

16 Idle people not being recorded immediately after becoming residents

17 Death scene for Yue Fei

18 Buildings unlocked in the story mode are unlocked immediately, disregarding other conditions

19 Refugees show the same icon when hungry, but the prompt wording is different, suggesting "please give some porridge"

20 Adjustment of tradeable resources with different countries

21 New special materials for ship upgrades, some existing materials are used for high-ranking officials and their prices are increased

22 Enemy invasions needed in the Southern Song Dynasty storyline

23 Adjustment of numerics for the Southern Song Dynasty storyline

24 Porridge shop and nursing home

Completed Optimizations:

1 Completion of the information display panel during navigation

2 Click on 'Repair All', if materials are sufficient, a floating text will notify that the repair is complete, if not, it will alert about material shortage

3 Supplementary function: No response when clicking the 'Automatic Trade Loop' button

4 New maritime ship animations added

5 Updated the UI of the ship preparation panel, as shown in the right figure

6 Houses have new optional consumption for secondary food

7 Unable to dismantle on the UI of the granary and warehouse

1 Unchecked materials will be automatically checked again

2 Ship attributes did not improve after leveling up

3 After setting sail from Lin'an with a full load of 500, it becomes the initial ship after re-entering the game, and the speed of navigation also reverts to the initial state

4 Unable to change or delete ships

5 Ship remains in a damaged state after clicking on repair

6 Display of ship quantity limit

1 Inputting numbers in the warehouse interrupts the game acceleration

2 The government kiln has no panel

3 Remove the annual salary from the Mercantile Bureau UI, and the position cannot be adjusted

4 The close button in the right figure is offset

5 Unable to conscript soldiers

6 Align to the bottom left of Goryeo, small font size, add fields

7 Clicking on the question mark of the fleet will default to opening the Goryeo landmark panel

8 After sailing to other countries, people "cannot return" after the voyage ends, and the ship displays idle. When the voyage to the mysterious island ends, click to complete the voyage, and all the "unreturnable" people will return

9 The exploration found 2 tung oils, but the ship couldn't be upgraded and there was no storage display

10 Unlocked the three stars of Goryeo, bought a blueprint, but didn't know where to look, and couldn't use it. After buying it once, Goryeo had no blueprints for sale, and the new ship couldn't be produced

11 There is a problem with the shipbuilding display widget

12 The Jiangnan skin theater disappears in winter, and there is no status change when people come, it is still an empty chair

..........