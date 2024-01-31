First half of the bug fixes done!
Thanks so much for the feedback everyone! The second half of the bugfixes are coming soon!
What's been done so far:
- Savegame load breaks cameras.
- Tommy in house hotspot still active after Tommy Taken.
- Pressing the ESC key while in the inventory breaks the game.
- Change the “do moths like flowers” comment on the meat plate.
- Fix the dialogue when looking at the package in the plant (without destroying dads plant)
- Add hotspot for ceremony stool on the floor in the florist. Have a bit of dialogue with dad about not standing on the stool.
- Fix spelling of superb in the grandpa photo.
- Plant flower bud is on the wrong layer overlapping the terrarium in conservatory.
- Add a highlight to the broken deck railing after tommy taken.
- Fix the blue on the side of the screen in the rooftop scene.
- Add reaction to clicking on the golden flower and moon in conservatory.
- New game after finishing the game is broken when starting again after not closing the game.
- Fix being able to grab another cake slice from granny after already having one.and change dialogue option when pressing cake “Hopper already tried getting his sneaky beak the walnuts on top!”
- Change Nora’s dialogue about plugs on the wall to “I will only plug in objects that are meant to be plugged in there, not forks… Crispy nora!)
- Fix resume game from main menu blue background and zoom out problem.
- Fix Nora floating problem next to walls.
- Fix cursor change hand to pointer instead to easily select dialogue.
- Add combine object sound.
- Change the stool instructions to just have the things the player needs to get.
- Redo how the sap leaking out of the tree next to the door is done. Make is way more obvious that is is sticky. Add references to glueing the leg onto the tool in the inventory comments.
- Change reactions after Nora gets the meat. (Don’t’ ask hopper where the meat is, Say “Mmm meaty plant” to plant the meat was hiding in, tell gran you got the meat, tell dad you are glad you got the meat in conversation, tell Tommy you got the meat back. Can’t place the ceremony stool on the ground under plant anymore, can’t poke the meat plant with claw anymore.
- Sound Ambience does not resume after save load. (Might be fixed now?)
- Save game not saving, loading wrong saves.
Changed files in this update