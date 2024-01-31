HOTFIX VERSION 0.50095

Fixes
- Fixed an issue where camera sensitivity could increase or decrease depending on the frame rate.
- Fixed camera sensitivity in free camera mode and spectator mode.
Thank you for your support.
