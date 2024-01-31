 Skip to content

PUNIHI LOADER 2 update for 31 January 2024

HOTFIX VERSION 0.50095

Share · View all patches · Build 13319450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where camera sensitivity could increase or decrease depending on the frame rate.
  • Fixed camera sensitivity in free camera mode and spectator mode.

Thank you for your support.

