Version 2.3.1

(1) Add generals' skills, Zhou Yu: Each skill attack will cast lightning, with a fury value of 100;
(2) Add generals' skills, Xu Shu: Each skill attack will cast a poisonous whirlwind, with a fury value of 100;
(3) Add generals' skills, Da Qiao: Each skill attack will cast ice hockey, with a fury value of 100;
(4) Add generals' skills, Xiao Qiao: Each skill attack will cast meteorites, with a fury value of 100;
(5) Add generals' skills, Ma Chao: Each attack will cast a tornado, with a fury value of 100;
三國符文之語 update for 31 January 2024
