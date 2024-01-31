Version 2.3.1

(1) Add generals' skills, Zhou Yu: Each skill attack will cast lightning, with a fury value of 100;

(2) Add generals' skills, Xu Shu: Each skill attack will cast a poisonous whirlwind, with a fury value of 100;

(3) Add generals' skills, Da Qiao: Each skill attack will cast ice hockey, with a fury value of 100;

(4) Add generals' skills, Xiao Qiao: Each skill attack will cast meteorites, with a fury value of 100;

(5) Add generals' skills, Ma Chao: Each attack will cast a tornado, with a fury value of 100;