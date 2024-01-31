 Skip to content

致命解药 测试版 update for 31 January 2024

0.4.8.4

Build 13319320

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Resolved the bug of climbing out of ventilation ducts.
  • Adjusted the damage detection of melee weapon normal attacks.
  • Added a "Reset Keys Settings" button, which can be used to resolve issues with view control and joystick control.
  • Problems with weepers not getting up when attacked from far away
  • Devourer chase scene has been lowered a little bit of difficulty

