- Resolved the bug of climbing out of ventilation ducts.
- Adjusted the damage detection of melee weapon normal attacks.
- Added a "Reset Keys Settings" button, which can be used to resolve issues with view control and joystick control.
- Problems with weepers not getting up when attacked from far away
- Devourer chase scene has been lowered a little bit of difficulty
致命解药 测试版 update for 31 January 2024
0.4.8.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2427561 Depot 2427561
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update