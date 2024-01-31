[0.15.10SNAP Closed Beta] New Accessories

Share · View all patches · Build 13319230 · Last edited 31 January 2024 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Couple new accessories with this update, plus bugfixes and changes to shield handling. This is live on the Snapshot branch.

Content additions:

Power Shield

-A temporary shield that charges after you deal 245 damage. Lasts 6 seconds.

Restored Aegis

-A mid-late game shield made from most of the previous shield accessories. Charges after dealing 350 damage, and heals 15 health when broken.

Brilliant Aegis

-Endgame shield made from Restored Aegis and Corrupted Mercy. Charges after dealing 500 damage and can absorb up to 50 damage before breaking. Heals 15% health when broken.

Content Changes:

-Holo-shield from Shield Generator now absorbs up to 30 damage before breaking. Cooldown adjusted.

-Added highlights and made text fields consistent for custom arrows

-Added new effect on breaking Orb Shield

Bugfixes:

-Fixed lack of space for many equipment UI fields

-Fixed issue where shields would sometimes fail to regenerate after breaking

-Fixed issue where Jellyfish with dimensional shields had incorrect particle effect

-Fixed craft menu displaying several deprecated items

-Fixed crash on selecting "granite fence" item in research menu

-Fixed issue where orb shield icon always showed cracked state