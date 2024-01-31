Patch for 1/30/24

Bugs
- Crown of Storms now correctly triggers lightning chains
- Fixed projectile forking
Balance
- Projectile Speed increase no longer shortens projectile lifespan
- Lightningstrike is now a property of the Thunder Staff, not inherent to lightning
- Increased range of many bow
- Decreased range of many staffs
- Zaba Staff damage increased (this was a bad weapon for a long time. the fact that it accidentally became the most powerful weapon in the game for a while is hilarious. oops).
Misc.
- Disable a few incomplete levels (Jack-Pot, Wellspring)
- Damage popups are now on by default
- Coins can be picked up more quickly after they drop
- The Witch has had a makeover, thanks to player Kharne
- Can no longer trade potions to The Coward
Additions
- 1 new Level
- 1 new Amulet
- 1 new Helmet
- Training Dummy room in the Refuge
- Doubled potential Stash space
Changed files in this update