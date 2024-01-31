 Skip to content

Into the Necrovale update for 31 January 2024

Patch for 1/30/24

Patch for 31 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs

  • Crown of Storms now correctly triggers lightning chains
  • Fixed projectile forking

Balance

  • Projectile Speed increase no longer shortens projectile lifespan
  • Lightningstrike is now a property of the Thunder Staff, not inherent to lightning
  • Increased range of many bow
  • Decreased range of many staffs
  • Zaba Staff damage increased (this was a bad weapon for a long time. the fact that it accidentally became the most powerful weapon in the game for a while is hilarious. oops).

Misc.

  • Disable a few incomplete levels (Jack-Pot, Wellspring)
  • Damage popups are now on by default
  • Coins can be picked up more quickly after they drop
  • The Witch has had a makeover, thanks to player Kharne
  • Can no longer trade potions to The Coward

Additions

  • 1 new Level
  • 1 new Amulet
  • 1 new Helmet
  • Training Dummy room in the Refuge
  • Doubled potential Stash space

