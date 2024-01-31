New patch for Paranoid is ready

Dear players,

The second patch for Paranoid is live and ready for download.

We managed to fix many technical errors that you reported in recent days.

The following are all the fixes implemented right now:

Global

-Fixed an issue where players were unable to exit the item category selection menu when using a gamepad or keyboard.

-Resolved a bug where certain whisper texts would appear in the center of the screen and move upwards.

-Addressed an issue where collecting excess weapons would cause the previous one to drop behind the player, often leading to player obstruction.

-Fixed a freeze issue that occurred when special characters in the German language were displayed for the first time.

-Corrected a bug where interrupting the cassette pick-up animation by entering the inventory caused the cassette to momentarily hover in the air before disappearing.

-Resolved an issue where Methoxy Beta Carboline did not have its own graphics.

-Fixed a glitch where an enemy would break free despite correctly executing the first QTE (Quick Time Event) finisher.

-Addressed an issue where swapping a weapon for another of the same type would result in the new weapon having identical damage.

-Fixed an issue where idle whispers would trigger during conversations and loading screens.

-Corrected a bug that allowed executing or receiving a finisher when not on the same level as the opponent.

-Resolved an issue where the text "finisher_8" would appear after performing a finisher on enemies.

-Fixed a bug where enemies were holding the hammer incorrectly.

-Addressed an inconsistency where the baseball bat appeared differently on the ground and in Patrick's hands.

-Resolved an issue where enemies' clothing would clip through their bodies during activities.

-Fixed a bug that resulted in loss of character control when taking damage at the start of a finisher move.

-Corrected an issue where baseball bats would switch to an incorrect model when damaged.

-Fixed a bug where the flashlight would not work on any settings except 'Very High', despite the sound of it turning on being audible, but no light being emitted.

-Addressed an issue where the beard of the bearded enemy did not sync properly with the movements of his face.

-Resolved a bug where a black bar was visible on the left side of the screen during loading scenes with apparitions.

-Fixed an issue where FSR would remain active in Performance mode even after being turned off.

-Addressed a bug where there was no coughing sound during the fainting sequence of Patrick.

-Resolved a significant issue where the clothing of homeless NPCs heavily penetrated their skin during movement and when they were in convulsions.

-Fixed a bug where enemies would slide towards the player when the player moved too far away during the surrender sequence.

-Corrected an issue where enemies were holding knives with the tips of their fingers.

-Fixed a situation where the decontaminator could interrupt the vomiting animation after exposure to gas.

-Addressed a bug that allowed the camera to clip through walls while performing the arm-breaking finisher.

-Resolved an issue where most of the new in-game text did not pause during gameplay.

-Fixed a problem where enemies caught in a grapple were standing too far away from Patrick.

-Corrected a bug where Patrick's model would stop centering after starting a sprint during the charge attack animation.

-Replaced placeholder text in the paranoia state.

-Addressed an issue where NPC characters would change their animation when approached.

-Fixed a problem where certain clothing items were see-through during animations or combat.

-Addressed a situation where the Hotel Brochure collectible in Patrick's room had visible placeholder strings in the inventory.

-Neighbors panties in Unrated DLC is now invisible

Main menu

-Resolved an issue where gamma settings would only change after entering the settings tab in the options menu after launching the game.

-Fixed a bug where lowering the overall volume did not affect the music in the credits.

Tutorial

-Fixed a blocker that occurred as a result of completing combat tutorial tasks during the tutorial for blocking, after choosing the option to replay the training with Shadow.

-Resolved an issue where during the dash learning sequence, the father's dialogue was playing a different line that was originally heard at the beginning of the tutorial.

-Fixed a freezing issue that occurred at the beginning of the tutorial when selecting the German language.

-Corrected a bug where the paranoia level would jump to maximum when resetting the tutorial shortly after starting it.

-Addressed a situation where players could stand close to the finishing location to appear behind the enemy after blocks, execute the finisher twice on the same enemy, and cause two enemies to appear, with two of them not disappearing -after blocks or dodges.

-Fixed an issue where the light from the new flashlight would stop being visible on the balcony in the tutorial.

-Resolved a brief period after entering a level where characters in the sprinting tutorial would move without animation.

-Corrected a situation where after defeating an enemy in the stealth tutorial, the next one would appear right in front of the player.

Sewers

-Corrected an error in the name of the quest related to entering the tunnels.

-Lack of collision on part of the cabinet in the area with Disinfectors in the sewers.

-Cassette collected at the beginning of the sewers with a placeholder description in the inventory.

-Player can trigger the closure of pipes leading to the Disinfectors' location without exiting them.

-Patrick doesn't have a watch on his wrist in the stage with the washing machine before the Sewers.

-Fixed an issue where the weapon would appear in the incorrect position after pulling it out while crawling in the pipe.

-Fixed an issue where the player was unable to select and confirm the valve position on the pipe, which was blocking game progress.

-Fixed an issue where the valve lever would disappear after restarting the level.

-Fixed issue where player is taken to the start of the game with a full inventory after exiting to the Main Menu from the beginning of the sewers and clicking 'Continue'.

-Resolved an issue where exposure to Disinfectors' chemicals led to an animation glitch when entering the closet.

-Fixed an issue where Patryk would randomly switch to bare hands during gameplay."

-Fixed an issue where the pipe could sometimes hide on Patryk when he took damage.

-Improved visibility of a fragment of the cosmetics room near the exit in the channel.

-Fixed an issue where the decontaminator could continuously push Patryk into the pipe, potentially causing a blockage.

-Enhanced visibility of a water junction in the channel near the last perspective puzzle.

-Fixed an issue where Patryk's arm would pierce through the right sleeve while crawling in the sewage pipe.

-Fixed an issue where the Killer character would randomly transform in front of the player's eyes.

-Fixed an issue where all hiding spots in the sewers had a cloth covering at the top, obstructing visibility once inside.

-Fixed an issue where the character would enter the first hiding spot slightly crooked.

-Resolved an issue where there was no sound during the medication overdose animation.

-Fixed an issue where the graffiti decals on the doors in the sewer before the trash compactor and the heart would disappear when opened.

-Removed the redundant repetition of 'Do you' in the dialogue with the killer.

-Addressed an issue where, after climbing the stairs with the killer, an apparition could attack the player and push them away while engaging in conversation with Karalucho-Manel

-Resolved an issue where the heart in the killer's hands would take a long time to charge and initially stroke the air

-Fixed an issue in the room with the Decontaminators where the hiding

-Spot with pallets was broken. Now, when entering it and being seen,

-Patrick will no longer remain inside with the ability to move."

-Addressed an issue where the water would disappear in the sewer after exiting to the open space.

-Resolved an issue where the game would crash when opening the entrance to Zulleville

-Fixed a delayed interaction issue with Syllogomus after defeating another Syllogomus in a QTE when it catches the player.

-Issue with finishers on Apparitions towards the end of Zulleville.

-Fixed an issue where the pursuing spectral vagrants at the end of Zulleville had incorrect textures beneath the smearing layer.

-Addressed an issue where the second trigger in the Trash Compactor QTE animation would activate too late.

-Improvement of Syllogomus boss behavior

-Resolved an issue where players could stand up in the tent while simultaneously passing through its meshes.

City

-Fixed a bug where an incorrect shadow layer was visible after exiting the mannequin puzzle in the fake pharmacy.

-Fixed an issue where loading the reception area caused incorrect positioning of windows and stairs in front of the building.

-Fixed a glitch where the police officer near Ortega gestures as if holding a baton, but actually has empty hands.

-Fixed a bug where the sky is visible in the mirror in the abandoned store after solving the mannequin puzzle.

-Fixed an issue with picking up a weapon dropped by a police officer.

-Fixed a bug where one of the NPCs standing in the alley with the police officers is missing hands and is not dressed as a police officer.

-Fixed a bug where Ortega's mask flickers when approaching the player.

-Fixed an issue where a retrospective ghost is visible through the wall.

-Fixed an issue where ghost cops spawned in Limbo with partially standard meshes and textures

Apartment

-Fixed a bug where the whisper text 'Is it possible?' would loop endlessly after collecting the brochure.

-Addressed an issue where AI character lines were not behaving correctly, lacking battle cries and occasionally featuring the voice of the Overseer.

-Resolved an issue where placeholder responses were present when calling the pizzeria.

-Fixed an occasional issue where the phone was being hung up prematurely during conversations with Ortega.

-Addressed debug strings in the whisper lines related to the balcony after returning from the flashback with the Father beating Rachel.

-Corrected the first line of dialogue from Patrick during the phone conversation with Ortega, which was incorrect.

-Resolved an issue where the Killer was missing in the reflection during the conversation with them through the mirror.

-Fixed a bug where Patrick's father was sliding instead of walking towards Rachel's room at the very beginning of the childhood flashback.

-Addressed an issue where achievment "Pest Patrol" was impossible to obtain.

-Fixed a situation where only the hiding spot near the wall with the door to the basement triggered the overseer to open them.

-Corrected an issue where players could clip their head through the ceiling in the room with the Overseer.

-Resolved a problem where the tile in the kitchen did not have interaction highlighting.

-Fixed an issue where the red lamp in Patrick's living room was floating in the air.

-Addressed a situation where players could clip their head through the ceiling in Patrick's living room.

-Corrected the description of the balcony recipe, which previously displayed 'Press any button' in all languages.

-Resolved an issue where there were no subtitles for Patrick's lines recorded on tapes.

-Fixed an issue where players could clip their head through the ceiling in the room with hiding spots.

-Addressed an issue where the cabinet doors were not correctly aligned.

-Fixed placeholder text visible when entering the parents' room during the flashback.

-Resolved a bug where if the player looked inside the hood after receiving the phone call from Ortega and then tried to exit that interaction, the game would get stuck in an animation loop.

-Fixed a situation where playing as young Patrick allowed the player to collect tapes, peek through the peephole, and spy on the neighbor.

-Addressed a bug where collision with doors would interrupt the cockroach crushing animation.

-Fixed an issue where the neighbor's foot visible through the peephole was rotated 180 degrees incorrectly.

-Resolved a bug where Patrick did not have pills or a glass in his hands when swallowing something.

-Fixed a situation where the character would get stuck when interacting with the picture to spy in the parents' room.

-Corrected an issue where the paintings in Patrick's parents' room were blurry.

-Addressed a problem with Patrick's father's head during the childhood flashback.

-Fixed an issue where the prompt for the Alternate Ending reappears after exiting the apartment.

Washhouse

-Addressed an issue where there was a visible hole in the wall where players could observe the prostitute before the stage loaded."

-Fixed an issue where entering the elevator before the Laundry Room would transport players to the location from the loading screen.

-Fixed Navmesh.

-Addressed an issue where players could jump over the barriers at the beginning of the escape from enemy and land outside the level.

-Resolved an issue where there was a blocker after jumping onto the severed area near the cages not far from Rachel.

-Fixed an issue where the passage to the room with the well would become blocked after resetting the last checkpoint.

-Fixed an issue where the grates above the conveyor belts in the room with enemies did not have collision.

-Addressed an issue where the production lines in the large room with enemies did not have collision.

-Fixed an issue where players had trouble picking up the first fuse lying in the washing machine near the entrance.

-Addressed an issue where, after loading the checkpoint before the room with enemies, players could fall through the map if they approached the door behind Patryk.

-Removed debug strings from the prostitute's dialogue after defeating her in the room with the grinder.

-Fixed an issue where the streaming change would trigger before Patryk jumped off the wooden platform in the Laundry cave.

-Resolved an issue where lowering the Main Volume in the options did not affect the volume of the Killer's appearance in the bathroom

-Fixed an issue where lowering the Main Volume in the options did not affect the volume of the hands bouncing off on the clinic.

-Addressed an issue where the wooden crate under the tarp in the room with enemies had no collision.

-Fixed an issue where enemies with hammers in the Laundry basement always dropped a baseball bat.

-Resolved an issue where it was possible to open the doors from the Laundry without having the keys.

-Addressed Z-fighting issues on the windows in the Laundry area.

-Fixed an issue where a placeholder mesh was visible in the washing machine in the Laundry room.

-Resolved an issue where the knife did not have an icon

-Resolved an issue where on a NOT cleared save, when replaying the game from the beginning, the Washhouse started from the last checkpoint on it, not from the beginning.

-Addressed an issue where medications that could not be picked up were present in the level

ALT ending

-Fixed an issue where after changing the quest to hiding when Judas looks, the police officer's weapon remained suspended

-Addressed an issue where after restarting, AltEnd did not display frames with rats if they were taken earlier

-Fixed an issue where there was a placeholder name for the quest when going to watch the game show.

-Addressed an issue where on the neighbor's balcony, windows passed through a placeholder blue wall."

-Fixed an issue where Vydija's diaries affected Patryk's position.

-Addressed an issue where flakes were still visible in Vydija's apartment after Rachel arrived.

-Fixed an issue where the can of cat food disappeared and wouldn't reappear for cleaning after resetting the level following a conversation with Mother.

-Addressed an issue where the caretaker behind the doors was visible through walls due to the wavy texture.

-Resolved a random blocker issue when peeking through the peephole after the conversation with Mother.

-Fixed an issue where it was not possible to remove the cassette from the microwave if Patryk's interaction about the locked door had been triggered on it previously.

-Resolved an issue where while holding the cat, players could interact with other objects.

-Fixed an issue where fragments of newspapers in Patryk's room in the alternate ending were described as brochures.

-Addressed an issue where animations of Vydija and Rachel tended to desynchronize.

-Fixed an issue where the animation of apologizing to the neighbor triggered when collecting laundry and a tampon in the stage of escaping from Vydija's apartment.

-Resolved an issue where the caretaker knocking on Patryk during the alternate ending did not make sounds.

-Fixed an issue where after a restart, the cassette with noise was missing.

-Resolved an issue where a blocker occurred after taking medication in the parents' room.

-Fixed an issue where the hanging cat was offset from the rope.

-Addressed an issue where whispers still mentioned the need to look out on the balcony even if the code for the lock had been entered earlier.

-Fixed an issue where lamps in the parents' room changed textures depending on whether they were lit.

-Addressed an issue where there was a missing packaging of pills in the mother's medication animation.

-Fixed an issue where the preview of the towel was not visible after selecting it in the inventory.

-Addressed an issue where the phone number on Vydija's screen was too long.

-Resolved an issue where when peeking at the neighbor and Rachel through the hole in the parents' room, a piece of the wall was visible hanging on the right side.

-Fixed an issue where the book from the neighbor's living room did not appear in the inventory after being collected.

-Addressed an issue where there was a disordered order of texts in the alternate ending.

With all these improvements, we hope to make the experience better for all of you. Let us know what you think.

Thank you all for your support!