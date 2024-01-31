 Skip to content

How To Hack In? update for 31 January 2024

Update 31/01/2024 - Version 0.2.11

Share · View all patches · Build 13318955 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: fixed autocomplete for run command (when typing with prefix "./" it will autocomplete for file names). Useful for backdoorRAT, computer destroyer, or service starting/stopping

