More menu improvement for gamepad and mouse/keyboard
Added @hz to resolutions on dropdown
Added ambient sound and reverb for the space station
Station Sabotage Playtest update for 31 January 2024
Ambient Sound Added && Menu improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
