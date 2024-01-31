The 1.1 update - Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 13318697 · Last edited 31 January 2024 – 00:32:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We are happy to announce that the 1.1 update for Hadean Tactics is now live! This update brings a ton of new content, including new relics, events, music, and more. We've also made several fixes and balance adjustments to improve the overall gameplay experience.

Without further ado, here are the highlights for the 1.1 update:

Battle Log

You can now view a detailed log of the battle, including damage dealt, healing done, and status effects applied.



More Relics

As requested by many players, we bring you MORE relics!



New events

Introducing new events and some reworks, more to come!



Hero Variant Endings

All 6 Hero variants now have their own endings.



New Music

As mentioned before we've started working with Fogheart, a talented game music composer, to bring you a great OST experience.

Right now we've added a new main menu theme, battle theme, and a boss track. The plan is for each Circle and each boss to have their own tracks. These will be steadily released as they are completed.

Score Breakdown

After each run, you can view a breakdown of your score and see how you earned each point.



Shareable Custom Heroes

You can now share your custom Heroes with other players, allowing you to try out new strategies, and share yours.



Mastery Plus

We've added a new Mastery system for custom Heroes that allows you to go over the default Mastery 10.



New languages

We now have 3 new languages:

Japanese - Thanks to MASABO!

Spanish (Spain) - Thanks to Jorge Alonso!

Turkish - Thanks to Gökhan Kocaman!

Fixes, Balancing, and Polish

We've made several fixes and balance adjustments to improve the overall gameplay experience. Some of the most notable changes include:

-- Wanderer units can now be removed from the Party, but will run away at the end of battle if they are left on the Bench.

-- You can now add Neutral cards to your Custom Deck.

-- Skipping Hero Upgrade and Banners now gives 50 Gold.

-- Changed Money Or Life event (added option to leave an ally behind to run away from the Bandits).

-- You can now right-click a map node to mark it as favorite.

-- Ephemeral clones now retain base damage from the source unit.

-- You can now sell runes during events.

-- Fixed Black Market inflation (overpriced Zombies).

-- Fixed sometimes not being able to get a specific Wing to access the end game.

-- Added final Boss achievements.

(Full patch notes at the bottom)

Special Discount

To celebrate the release of the 1.1 update, we're offering a 35% discount on Hadean Tactics. So if you haven't already checked out the game, now is a great time to do so!

Join the community discussion

If you have any feedback or suggestions for the game, or want to contribute with the translation of the game to your language, please do reach out, we are always open to improving! Join our Discord to discuss the game with other players, report bugs, and share your strategies.

Thank You!!!

As always, thank you for supporting Hadean Tactics! We apologize for this delayed update, we wanted to bring it sooner but we encountered technical and mental issues that needed additional time to resolve. We're very grateful for your continuous feedback and support!

We hope you enjoy the 1.1 update, and we'll see you in the game!

Cheeeeeeeeeers!!

Doug & Lili @ Emberfish Games

Highlights

-- Added Battle Log.

-- Added Score Breakdown.

-- Added Custom Hero Sharing.

-- Added Mastery Plus.

-- Added Spanish (Spain) language, thanks to Jorge Alonso!

-- Added Japanese language, thanks to MASABO!

-- Added Turkish language, thanks to Gökhan Kocaman!

-- Added the Chancellor's ending.

-- Added the Executioner's ending.

-- Added the Firelight's ending.

-- Added the Eclipse's ending.

-- Added the Spellslinger's ending.

-- Added the Necromancer's ending.

Fixes

-- Fixed numbers going above the limit making the effect disappear.

-- Fixed Alliance Stamp text sometimes bugging.

-- Fixed Spelldigger skill not damaging nearby foes.

-- Fixed unit's panel not displaying the right color for the debuffs.

-- Fixed sometimes not being able to upgrade units when having a Granite Gargoyle Level 3 on the Party.

-- Fixed Black Market inflation (no more overpriced Zombie).

-- Fixed sometimes not being able to get a specific Wing to access the end game.

-- Fixed a keyword display bug in Spellbinding card in Brazilian Portuguese.

-- Fixed some UI being out of place in 32:9 monitors.

-- Fixed multiple Idol of Lust relics damaging allies.

-- Fixed Event Pick A Card, Any Card transform option.

-- Fixed being able to upload score with a Weekly Hero that is not the current one.

-- Fixed sometimes manual targeting hanging when selecting a fully upgraded Gargoyle.

Gameplay

-- Luciferos now cannot be Charmed.

-- Max Shield is now 1M.

-- Wanderer units can now be removed from the Party, but will run away at the end of battle if they are left on the Bench.

-- Added Slayer of Wrath achievement.

-- Added Slayer of Fate achievement.

-- Skipping Hero Upgrade and Banners now gives 50 Gold.

-- Rebalanced 5th Circle.

-- You can now add Neutral cards to your Custom Deck.

-- Reworked how the final run score is tallied.

-- Added Bounty status (if the unit dies with this effect, you gain Gold).

-- Ephemeral clones now retain base damage from the source unit.

-- Reduced the amount of enemies Bosses call for reinforcements.

-- You can now sell runes during events.

Cards

-- Changed Winter's Blow (it now depletes, changed cost from 2/1 to 1/0).

-- Changed Holy Water Energy gain from 1/2 to 1/1 and damage dealt from 125/200 to 125/250.

-- Increased Justice Hammer damage from 225/300 to 225/350.

-- Reduced Incinerate cost from 2/2 to 1/1.

-- Changed Fire Cross's Fracture value from 2/3 to 3/5.

-- Reduced cost of Blast from 3/3 to 3/2.

-- Berserk now gives the unit's base damage + 20 Might every second for the rest of the battle.

-- Changed Inspiration's Might gain from 50/75 to 25/50. It now lasts for the entire battle.

-- Reworked Heavy Hand (it now applies Shield to all allies whenever you draw it).

-- Reduced Charm's cost from 2/2 to 2/1.

-- Reduced Kiss's cost from 2/2 to 2/1.

-- Bloodspill now heals the lowest Health ally.

-- Permatrap now affects all traps created during that battle.

-- Magic Forge now only counts the non-upgraded cards.

-- Fixed Afterimage being consumed when playing Summon cards.

-- Added Deplete to Afterimage.

-- Raised damage of Pyro and Jolt cards generated by Warlock's Conjure mechanic.

-- Reduced Card Skeleton Army Draugr count from 3/4 to 2/3.

Units

-- Reduced base Health of Bandits from 900 to 800.

-- Removed Mana increase from Brown Mouseketeer Bright alliance upgrade path.

-- Raised Mana Regen of Grave (it now summons a Zombie every 2 seconds).

-- Added Noxious alliance to Zombies.

-- Raised damage of White Mouseketeer.

-- Raised damage of Orchid Dryad.

-- Raised base Mana regen of Owlians.

-- Increased Gargoyle's Brute path damage.

-- Reduced Demon Hunter's attack speed in the Demon Hunter event battle.

-- Added Fate's Ethernal Records file.

-- Added Lush Treant.

-- Added Abomination.

Skills

-- Raised Spelldigger's adjacent damage.

-- Sacred Fireball now targets the directions of random enemies instead of totally random directions.

-- Improved Sap skill and status descriptions.

-- Reduced Martyr skill duration from 5/7/10 to 3/5/8.

-- Reduced Health of Ice Fae on 4th Circle.

-- Raised base HP of Guardian (Silver Owlian skill).

-- Changed Focus (Gargoyle) from 3/5/7 to 4/7/12.

-- Changed Precision Shot (Golden Warg) value from 1/1/2 to 1/2/3.

Relics

-- Knife Tentacle damage raised from 25 to 50 and now works every 2 damage (to avoid the game crashing).

-- Raised Vampire Fairy Lifesteal duration from 2 to 5 seconds.

-- Relic Cintamani Stone is now named Charmstone (sprite change).

-- Added Four-Leaf Clover (whenever a unit performs a critical hit, they receive Lifesteal} for a time).

-- Added Brave Heart (at the start of Elite battles, all allies receive Might multiplied by the current Circle).

-- Added Berserker's Charm (once per battle, when an ally's health drops below a percentage, they gain Haste and Lifesteal for a time).

-- Added Hunter's Mark (at the start of each battle, puts a Bounty for a time on a random enemy).

-- Added Martyr Chains (whenever an ally dies, their remaining Enchant(s) are transferred to the closest ally).

-- Added Chalice of Burden (upon pick up, trade 2 cards in your deck for a Burden).

-- Added Whip (increases the range of all your allies).

-- Added Lotus (whenever you play cards of the same type in a row, removes all ailment(s) from all allies).

-- Added relic Vengeful Candle (Grants perfect strike to an ally when they receive an ailment).

-- Added relic Pizza (Boosts base damage of all party allies when healing at a rest site).

-- Added relic Crucible (Destroys burdens and grants random relics upon pickup).

-- Added relic Echo Amulet (Mirrors card effects on a random ally when targeting an ally).

-- Added relic Chronoshard (Reduces turn cooldown every 10th turn).

-- Added relic Healing Balm (Chance to heal nearby allies when an ally is healed).

-- Added relic Prismatic Shard (Chance for spell cards to bounce to a random enemy).

-- Added relic Magnetic Manacles (Applies bound to random enemies at the start of each battle).

-- Added relic Necroskull (Grants fracture to enemies when applying decay).

-- Added relic Phoenix Down (Resurrects your party with a percentage of Health when everyone is defeated).

-- Added relic Trick Box (Transforms burdens into random enchantments every 3rd draw).

-- Added relic Titan's Backbone (Provides endure to frontline allies at the start of the Battle Phase).

-- Added relic Mistcloak (Grants slippery to backline allies at the start of the Battle Phase).

-- Added relic Whispering Conch (Increases damage taken by enemies inflicted with charm, enroot, or fear).

-- Added relic Minstrel's Lyre (Refunds the cost of every 10 cards played).

-- Added relic Tinderbox (Ignites the battlefield with burn at the end of your turn if no enchant cards were played).

-- Added relic Phantom Lantern (Boosts damage of ephemeral units when attacking).

-- Added relic Dragon Soul (Reduces adjacent enemies' mana when Hero casts skills).

-- Added relic Dragon Heart (Creates an aura dealing damage to adjacent enemies when Hero uses skills).

-- Added relic Dragon Horns (Applies weak to adjacent enemies when Hero uses skills).

-- Added relic Idol of Pride (Doubles enemies and rewards in Elite battles).

-- Added relic Tempting Perfume (Increases the chances of a wanderer unit appearing in battle).

-- Added relic Rose Thorns (Applies decay to enemies when allies deal spike damage).

-- Added relic War Drums (Deals damage to adjacent enemies when a unit deals might damage).

-- Added relic Griffin Whistle (Summons a Griffin every certain number of turns).

Runes

-- Added Rune of Resurrection.

Alliances

-- Changed Mystic alliance (no longer works if the unit is Ephemeral).

-- Reworked Celestial alliance.

Events

-- Changed The Cemetery (you now trade an ally for the Wanderer unit).

-- Changed Money Or Life (added option to leave an ally behind to run away from the Bandits).

-- Raised gold gain from Yes Man event.

-- Reworked Well, Well, Well... (you now throw gold instead of runes and there are multiple reward possibilities).

-- Reworked Netherbank Agency (you now invest gold at a variable interest rate, and can encounter the event later on).

-- Added Red Chalice, Blue Chalice (choose an ally to gain base damage but lose max Health, or gain max Health but lose base damage).

-- Added The Labyrinth (collect gold inside the labyrinth, try to find your way out or keep walking to see what you find).

-- Added Concoctanation Station (choose a unit to be an alchemist's test subject, or assist on the experiment).

-- Added In The Hall of the Skeleton King (choose two units to merge).

-- Added Silence in the Library (choose a card to put inside a book just to see what happens).

Quality of Life

-- Improved Esc to close windows.

-- You can now right-click a map node to mark it as favorite.

-- Improved leaderboard's UI.

Visuals

-- Updated some old card art.

-- Updated loading screen art.