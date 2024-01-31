 Skip to content

Idle Space Navy update for 31 January 2024

Idle Space Navy 0.09.4

Idle Space Navy 0.09.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've made a few more bug fixes and performance/QoL improvements to ISN - here's what's new!

SYSTEM UPDATES

  • Modules are now limited to a maximum of 240 for performance reasons.

    • Any modules over 240 have been destroyed and converted into Module Time, a resource which will be usable in 0.10.0.

UI UPDATES

  • Added a 1-second delay to item deployments and recalls in order to alleviate a “ghost items” bug.
  • Added x50 as a buy option in the Shipyard upgrades menu to match with the Lab’s Shipyard cap upgrades.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a minor UI bug in the Map.
  • Fixed a bug where Calibration did not require Player Level 50.

