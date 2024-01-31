 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Born Again update for 31 January 2024

1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 13318674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.8 Update

Features

  • Added mobile replay clip saving

New Content

  • Added New Agility Ability Mythic
  • Added New Rare Amulet
  • Added New Mob Hat

Balance and Gameplay Adjustments

  • Tiko Tikatu now drops blessing of the Rabbit instead of blessing of the Monkey (Still has the option to drop blessing of the Ram)
  • Second hit of Tiko Bongos should now hit non-boss enemies more consistently
  • Minor adjustment to ground tiles in the lobby
  • Dokai Chancellor now drops their mask
  • Akuji Tantoshi now drops their mask
  • Adjusted Valdok's Mask visual when equipped
  • Reworked Chieftan Mauler Ability -> ⁠misc⁠
  • Reworked Akuji Katana Ability and item sprite -> ⁠misc⁠

Quality of Life

  • Added low health screen overlay
  • Added fine movement option for mobile joystick
  • Added level numbers to players and enemies

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed tooltips getting stuck on screen
  • Fixed player graves moving forever
  • Fixed status effects becoming huge when players travel (speedy especially)
  • Fixed players flying across screen when they travel
  • Fixed gizmo placement for bombs and direct projectiles
  • Fixed a cause of "no portal" bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2332212 Depot 2332212
  • Loading history…
Depot 2332213 Depot 2332213
  • Loading history…
Depot 2332214 Depot 2332214
  • Loading history…
Depot 2332215 Depot 2332215
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link