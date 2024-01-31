1.0.8 Update
Features
- Added mobile replay clip saving
New Content
- Added New Agility Ability Mythic
- Added New Rare Amulet
- Added New Mob Hat
Balance and Gameplay Adjustments
- Tiko Tikatu now drops blessing of the Rabbit instead of blessing of the Monkey (Still has the option to drop blessing of the Ram)
- Second hit of Tiko Bongos should now hit non-boss enemies more consistently
- Minor adjustment to ground tiles in the lobby
- Dokai Chancellor now drops their mask
- Akuji Tantoshi now drops their mask
- Adjusted Valdok's Mask visual when equipped
- Reworked Chieftan Mauler Ability -> misc
- Reworked Akuji Katana Ability and item sprite -> misc
Quality of Life
- Added low health screen overlay
- Added fine movement option for mobile joystick
- Added level numbers to players and enemies
Bug Fixes
- Fixed tooltips getting stuck on screen
- Fixed player graves moving forever
- Fixed status effects becoming huge when players travel (speedy especially)
- Fixed players flying across screen when they travel
- Fixed gizmo placement for bombs and direct projectiles
- Fixed a cause of "no portal" bugs
