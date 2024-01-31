v9.2229 live for demo and pre-release

The last patch announcement was December 11th with V5. Now 1.5 months later I’m happy to announce the release of V9, which should be pretty much the quality of the final product. The patch is live for the demo as well as the pre-release version. What happened to V6, 7, 8? They existed for sure, I just didn’t talk about it :) A lot of stuff has changed, I’ll outline the biggest changes in the following.

Improved GUI massively

Increased font size of small text. Also added an option in settings to further increase the font size of inventory item stats

Improved Corner HUD visuals

Improved visual quality of damage numbers

Profile now saves best times per act. Delta time to personal best time is shown in act result window as well as run result window.

Finalized difficulty mechanics (now there will be 6 difficulties: 3 game-length altering modes x 2 difficulties = 6)

Improved game mechanics (including less bouncyness when dashing against walls)

A lot of balancing: Player weapons and abilities. Rebalanced all enemies and elite modifiers.

Storyline for first 2 difficulties implemented.

Added player guiding message in main menu

Improved log file stories

Quality of life stuff based on community feedback

Improved steam integration

much more stuff

Thanks to everyone who provided feedback!