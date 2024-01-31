 Skip to content

MetaDock update for 31 January 2024

MetaDock 0.5.9.2

Extension system bugfix release

NOTE:
Based on the current version of the edge browser we're using, disabling/enabling extensions can crash your MetaDock.

