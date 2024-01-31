Patchnote [31.01.24]

Unique armor for the Covenant

The Covenant faction received a unique suit in barter - the Peresvet suit. When leaving the faction, the suit will remain, but will lose its unique coloring. Also, this suit cannot be worn while in the "Mercenaries" faction.

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td] In addition to the main barter offer, until February 14, Covenant players will be able to get the Peresvet in exchange for a super-heavy armored suit " Apostle" or "Saturn" suit.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]



Changes to "Path of Fools" and its undergrounds

Closed the passages leading to the Paths of Fools underground in the northern part of the location, located near the western passage to the location Red Forest.

Added a new passage from the underground, located northeast of the Covenant base and leading to the eastern part of the Path of Fools.

A shorter route to the easternmost passage of the Path of Fools undergrounds.

These changes were made in order to separate the flows of players from the factions "Mercenaries" and "Covenant", as well as to speed up getting the latter to more northern locations.

Balance

12.7x55 mm and 12.7x55 mm PP cartridges

Stopping power 40 → 70

[table]

[tr]

[th]Balance department comment[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] The difference between sniper and regular 12.7 ammo is too significant. The ASH-12 only gets a meaningful advantage in stopping power on the most expensive cartridge, which is not very correct.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Sledgehammer and Hand-held Firecracker.

Mutant damage multiplier 1 → 1.5

[table]

[tr]

[th]Balance Department comment[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Sledgehammer and Hand-held Firecracker were originally planned to have a stopping action, which increases mutant damage. They don't have a stopping action yet, so there is a lack of mutant damage. We compensate with a multiplier.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

VSSM "Vintorez", VSS "Vintorez".

Spread 0.24 → 0.2.

Animations and sounds

Animations and sounds of SPAS-12 interaction have been updated.

Other changes and fixes

The ability to disassemble items for stalbucks has been disabled in mechanics.

Fixed incorrect coloring of the winter sight Leupold HAMR.

Fixed a bug that caused the location loading screen to be replaced by the standard one.

Added painting of the following weapon modules in the color of the weapon:

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Type[/th]

[th]Name[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Muzzles[/td]

[td]

3 Port Mini Compensator,

VG6 EPSILON 556 Muzzle Brake

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Grips[/td]

[td]

FMA TD Grip,

Tapco.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Magazines[/td]

[td]

5.56 NATO STANAG 20 патронов,

5.56 NATO STANAG 30 патронов,

5.56 NATO STANAG 40 патронов,

5.56 NATO STANAG 60 патронов,

5.56 NATO drum magazine, both versions,

Ots-14 extended magazine

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Collimator sights[/td]

[td]

Trijicon 1x42,

Trijicon SRS-02,

Vortex STRIKEFIRE II,

Vortex Razor AMG UH-1.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Thank you for your attention,

and good hunting in the Zone!