Welcome to 2024 🔫

BRIEF:

This update brings several fixes to the experience. Server lists now accurately display and update with all ongoing matches in your services area. Workbench guns have been fixed to ensure they no longer interfere with the user interface. A rework of the Competitive Team Menu is in progress, and there's an ongoing post-production rework of the main menu. Additionally, various minor UI adjustments have been made for a smoother user interface.

Christmas Content is not longer available in the Store. Furthermore, we are currently working on a new and free Expansion of Content that we will reveal soon.

BUG FIXES:

Server lists now properly display and update with all the current matches in your services area.

The level number on the top profile and in the Missions Menu now counts "Beginner" as level "0." You may notice yourself at a lower level number.

Workbench guns no longer overlap with the UI.

Competitive Team Menu rework (work in progress).

Main menu post-production rework.

Other small UI adjustments.

Golden Dog Interactive, SAS.