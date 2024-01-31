 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ink: Tournament Paintball update for 31 January 2024

Welcome to 2024 🔫

Share · View all patches · Build 13318452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BRIEF:

This update brings several fixes to the experience. Server lists now accurately display and update with all ongoing matches in your services area. Workbench guns have been fixed to ensure they no longer interfere with the user interface. A rework of the Competitive Team Menu is in progress, and there's an ongoing post-production rework of the main menu. Additionally, various minor UI adjustments have been made for a smoother user interface.

Christmas Content is not longer available in the Store. Furthermore, we are currently working on a new and free Expansion of Content that we will reveal soon.

BUG FIXES:

  • Server lists now properly display and update with all the current matches in your services area.
  • The level number on the top profile and in the Missions Menu now counts "Beginner" as level "0." You may notice yourself at a lower level number.
  • Workbench guns no longer overlap with the UI.
  • Competitive Team Menu rework (work in progress).
  • Main menu post-production rework.
  • Other small UI adjustments.

Golden Dog Interactive, SAS.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1997631 Depot 1997631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link