Out Now! Chapter IX: Old Wounds

Chapter IX: Old Wounds is out now! Discover the Vou Gan Homelands in the north and visit exotic locales such as the Nyzella Uplands and Glasgolau Woods. This is the closest you've been to the epicenter of The Blight, so be careful and remember that the glitches you see may lead you to learning more...

Check out the trailer if you haven't seen it:

This new content update includes:

2-3 hours of content.

Main story quest: Travel north into the Vou Gan Homelands, through the docks of Meganni Harbor and into Rasaa'ri to speak with the leaders of the massive city and to locate the final Mistshard.

Tons of side quests: Find a sailor's lost crab friend, unravel the mystery of missing people, discover the secret of an abandoned steam workshop, and more!

New areas: Travel through the city-state of Rasaa'ri - homeland to the vou gan people, the sailor's home of Meganni Harbor, the natural beauty of Nyzella Uplands and the Glasgolau Woods, and more!

New achievements and collectibles to pad your Collectivus.

If you experience any bugs or issues, please let me know in the Discord or on Twitter! Both can be found on the store page.