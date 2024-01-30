Enhancements and Bug Fixes

Dear Players,

We are excited to announce that a new update for Karen The Chicken is now available! This update is part of our ongoing effort to ensure the best gaming experience for all our players. Here’s what you can expect in the latest version:

Bug Fixes : We’ve squashed some pesky bugs that were affecting gameplay. These include:

fixed an issue where players were getting stuck on space level.

Level Adjustment: We’ve listened to your feedback and made some adjustments to the game’s final stage. We realized it was a tad too challenging and lengthy, which was impacting the overall enjoyment for some players. Now, the stage should feel more balanced and enjoyable without compromising the challenge we know you love.

We are always striving to improve and appreciate all the feedback you’ve given us. Keep it coming! Please ensure your game is updated to the latest version to enjoy these improvements.

Thank you for your continued support. Happy gaming!

Best,

Hanna Hanna Games