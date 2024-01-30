Full Gear v3.0.1

Hello, everyone who reads this! Don't mind me, just uploading a small patch that fixes 3.0 issues and adds winter items. It's still winter, right?



Hilarious.

v3.0.1: Patch

Added: six "old" winter-themed equipment!

Added: four new winter-themed Drone Parts!

Added: some animations for Powerhouse objects

Changed: more Powerhouse enemies spawn in the area

Nerfed: Self-Wrathed Attack bonus: 10 -> 5

Nerfed: Self-Wrathed Accuracy bonus: 15 -> 10

Nerfed: Powerhouse enemies drop slightly less scrap

Fixed: Powerhouse boss would show the wrong sprite when checked

Fixed: Powerhouse boss end conversation would continue into next one

Fixed: one achievement would not be unlockable due to Attack lower limit (now, Malus Attack also counts)