Full Gear update for 30 January 2024

Full Gear v3.0.1

Full Gear v3.0.1 · Build 13317957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone who reads this! Don't mind me, just uploading a small patch that fixes 3.0 issues and adds winter items. It's still winter, right?

Hilarious.

v3.0.1: Patch

Added: six "old" winter-themed equipment!
Added: four new winter-themed Drone Parts!
Added: some animations for Powerhouse objects
Changed: more Powerhouse enemies spawn in the area
Nerfed: Self-Wrathed Attack bonus: 10 -> 5
Nerfed: Self-Wrathed Accuracy bonus: 15 -> 10
Nerfed: Powerhouse enemies drop slightly less scrap
Fixed: Powerhouse boss would show the wrong sprite when checked
Fixed: Powerhouse boss end conversation would continue into next one
Fixed: one achievement would not be unlockable due to Attack lower limit (now, Malus Attack also counts)

