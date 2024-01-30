Full Gear v3.0.1

Hello, everyone who reads this! Don't mind me, just uploading a small patch that fixes 3.0 issues and adds winter items. It's still winter, right?
v3.0.1: Patch
Added: six "old" winter-themed equipment!
Added: four new winter-themed Drone Parts!
Added: some animations for Powerhouse objects
Changed: more Powerhouse enemies spawn in the area
Nerfed: Self-Wrathed Attack bonus: 10 -> 5
Nerfed: Self-Wrathed Accuracy bonus: 15 -> 10
Nerfed: Powerhouse enemies drop slightly less scrap
Fixed: Powerhouse boss would show the wrong sprite when checked
Fixed: Powerhouse boss end conversation would continue into next one
Fixed: one achievement would not be unlockable due to Attack lower limit (now, Malus Attack also counts)
