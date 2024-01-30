 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RoboSquad Revolution update for 30 January 2024

Back to Class (Version B.0.0.5325_15)

Share · View all patches · Build 13317859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New System Features

  • Store legibility and functionality improvements.
  • Party system improvements (You should stay on the same team when joining a match)
  • Limited Daily Z-Chips to Nova Credits conversion option.
  • New loading screens featuring Jive. Press to continue!
  • Skins V2. You can now customize your skin per part! (Arms, legs, torso, head)
  • New replay features! Capture your favorite moments!
  • All players have access to hosting servers and by extension the server browser
  • Milestones: One time completable challenges increases progression significantly

New Gameplay Features

  • New ping system (Currently mapped to 7 & 8). Communicate with your team!
  • New Launch Pads. Get around in style!
  • New emote wheel! Hold T to choose your emote!

New Class Features
New Classes and Abilities Released:

  • Raze

    • Adrenaline Rush: Increases damage & fire rate by 15% for 10s
    • Second Wind: Increased Kinetic Charge and Health Regen
    • Dodge roll

  • Nyx

    • Turret 2.0: New model and anims, more health, placed instead of thrown

  • Skrill

    • Removed charge jump (Needs reworked)
    • Reworked Skrill Sprint

  • Piko

    • Invisibility: Vanishes from view, more effective when not moving. Turrets cannot target you, drops if you fire.

New Gamemode

  • Zippin' Zchips: Race around the map to capture a rotating control point before the time runs out. Most captures wins!

New Visual Features

  • New fullbody models for all classes.

  • New holograms added to store

    • Elias Tusk
    • Clark Suckerberg

  • New skins added to store

UI / UX

  • Ingame HUD coloration adjusted for Health, Shield, and Kinetic charge
  • New indicators alerting low health
  • Side mouse button icon
  • Titlescreen layout readjustments

Balance Changes

  • Revamped Time to Kill: Weapons have been significantly rebalanced across the board and class' stats have been reevaluated. Each life should be more meaningful.

Known Issues

  • Team distribution on dedicated server can be inconsistent
  • Occasional UI clearing issues present in store and item descriptions
  • Picking up ammunition when unarmed may cause a crash
  • If you host a match and the gamemode is King of the Hill, there will be no score
  • Animation errors on party members on main menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 2363621 Depot 2363621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link