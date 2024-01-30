Back to Class (Version B.0.0.5325_15)

New System Features
- Store legibility and functionality improvements.
- Party system improvements (You should stay on the same team when joining a match)
- Limited Daily Z-Chips to Nova Credits conversion option.
- New loading screens featuring Jive. Press to continue!
- Skins V2. You can now customize your skin per part! (Arms, legs, torso, head)
- New replay features! Capture your favorite moments!
- All players have access to hosting servers and by extension the server browser
- Milestones: One time completable challenges increases progression significantly
New Gameplay Features
- New ping system (Currently mapped to 7 & 8). Communicate with your team!
- New Launch Pads. Get around in style!
- New emote wheel! Hold T to choose your emote!
New Class Features
New Classes and Abilities Released:
-
Raze
- Adrenaline Rush: Increases damage & fire rate by 15% for 10s
- Second Wind: Increased Kinetic Charge and Health Regen
- Dodge roll
-
Nyx
- Turret 2.0: New model and anims, more health, placed instead of thrown
-
Skrill
- Removed charge jump (Needs reworked)
- Reworked Skrill Sprint
-
Piko
- Invisibility: Vanishes from view, more effective when not moving. Turrets cannot target you, drops if you fire.
New Gamemode
- Zippin' Zchips: Race around the map to capture a rotating control point before the time runs out. Most captures wins!
New Visual Features
-
New fullbody models for all classes.
-
New holograms added to store
- Elias Tusk
- Clark Suckerberg
-
New skins added to store
UI / UX
- Ingame HUD coloration adjusted for Health, Shield, and Kinetic charge
- New indicators alerting low health
- Side mouse button icon
- Titlescreen layout readjustments
Balance Changes
- Revamped Time to Kill: Weapons have been significantly rebalanced across the board and class' stats have been reevaluated. Each life should be more meaningful.
Known Issues
- Team distribution on dedicated server can be inconsistent
- Occasional UI clearing issues present in store and item descriptions
- Picking up ammunition when unarmed may cause a crash
- If you host a match and the gamemode is King of the Hill, there will be no score
- Animation errors on party members on main menu
Changed files in this update